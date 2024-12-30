Firefighters

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 366th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) and the 4th CES, pose for a photo after completing an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 31, 2024. Mountain Home Fire Protection specialists protect people, property and the environment from fires and disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8820194
    VIRIN: 241031-F-PO088-1019
    Location: IDAHO, US
    FIRE PROTECTION
    Firefighter #CivilEngineer

