Firefighters

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 366th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) and the 4th CES, pose for a photo after completing an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 31, 2024. Mountain Home Fire Protection specialists protect people, property and the environment from fires and disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 18:59
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
