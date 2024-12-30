Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce awards travel stipends as part of annual Home for the Holidays Campaign [Image 9 of 16]

    Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce awards travel stipends as part of annual Home for the Holidays Campaign

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (December 9, 2024) Sailors assigned to various tenant commands onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown pause for a group photo after receiving generous travel stipends as part of the Great Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce’s Home for the Holidays Campaign. The program funds holiday travel stipends for service members assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center-Yorktown and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. In 2024, $27,000 in funding was raised by generous donations from individuals and organizations located on the Virginia Peninsula; which enabled stipends to be distributed to all of the service members that applied in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

