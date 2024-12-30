Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce awards travel stipends as part of annual Home for the Holidays Campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (December 9, 2024) Vice Chairman Jim Icenhour of the James City County Board of Supervisors presents travel stipends to Sailors assigned to various tenant commands onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The travel stipends were distributed as part of the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce’s Home for the Holidays Campaign; which funds holiday travel stipends for service members assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center-Yorktown and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. In 2024, $27,000 in funding was raised by generous donations from individuals and organizations located on the Virginia Peninsula; which enabled stipends to be distributed to all of the service members that applied in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).