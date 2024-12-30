Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

University of Arkansas Army and Air Force Cadets host the Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb with over one thousand local first responders, service members, veterans, and community members coming together to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11, Sept. 11, 2024, Fayetteville, Ark. Climbing 110 flights of stairs, this event pays tribute to the sacrifice of those who gave their lives and the bravery of those who risked their lives to help in this disaster 23 years ago.