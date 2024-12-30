Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb [Image 16 of 25]

    Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

    FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    University of Arkansas Army and Air Force Cadets host the Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb with over one thousand local first responders, service members, veterans, and community members coming together to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11, Sept. 11, 2024, Fayetteville, Ark. Climbing 110 flights of stairs, this event pays tribute to the sacrifice of those who gave their lives and the bravery of those who risked their lives to help in this disaster 23 years ago.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8819880
    VIRIN: 240911-Z-QM363-1016
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    ROTC
    stair climb
    9/11

