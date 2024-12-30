Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Ask About My Tour' Sticker Graphic

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Photo by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The "Ask About My Tour" graphic was designed as a vinyl sticker for the quarterly Fort Stewart Come Meet Your Army Tours. During each tour, participants receive the stickers, which are durable enough to be placed on cars, water bottles, notebooks, and computers. The stickers aim to foster conversations within the community between past and future tour participants. (U.S. Army graphic by Bryan Lunn)

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield
    Come Meet Your Army Tour

