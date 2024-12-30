'Ask About My Tour' Sticker Graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The "Ask About My Tour" graphic was designed as a vinyl sticker for the quarterly Fort Stewart Come Meet Your Army Tours. During each tour, participants receive the stickers, which are durable enough to be placed on cars, water bottles, notebooks, and computers. The stickers aim to foster conversations within the community between past and future tour participants. (U.S. Army graphic by Bryan Lunn)