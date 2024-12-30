Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and Sailors with Company B, 169th Engineer Battalion conduct soil materials testing and compaction characteristics training as part of the Technical Engineer Course Nov. 13, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood’s Brown Hall. The four-week courses teach Soldiers how to determine the California Bearing Ratio, or strength of soil, and how to increase soil density for construction and engineering projects. (U.S. Army photo by Amanda Sullivan)