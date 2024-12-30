Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Company B, 169th Engineer Battalion conduct soil materials testing and compaction characteristics training [Image 14 of 14]

    Company B, 169th Engineer Battalion conduct soil materials testing and compaction characteristics training

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Sailors with Company B, 169th Engineer Battalion conduct soil materials testing and compaction characteristics training as part of the Technical Engineer Course Nov. 13, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood’s Brown Hall. The four-week courses teach Soldiers how to determine the California Bearing Ratio, or strength of soil, and how to increase soil density for construction and engineering projects. (U.S. Army photo by Amanda Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8819625
    VIRIN: 241113-A-JT284-7082
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Company B, 169th Engineer Battalion conduct soil materials testing and compaction characteristics training [Image 14 of 14], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Fort Leonard Wood
    Advanced Individual Training (AIT)

