Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Leaders Day Graphic

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Community Leaders Day Graphic

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Photo by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    This "Community Leaders Day" save-the-date graphic was designed to inspire engagement and highlight the importance of leadership within our community. The purpose of Community Leaders Day is to strengthen community relations with civic leaders, economic authorities, and business leaders within Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s sphere of influence. (U.S. Army graphic by Bryan Lunn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 11:37
    Photo ID: 8819624
    VIRIN: 241231-D-EL782-5348
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Leaders Day Graphic, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield
    Community Leaders Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download