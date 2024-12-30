Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospital Corpsman First Class Gabriela Tseh: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Senior Sailor of the Year for 2024

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman First Class Gabriela Tseh is the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Senior Sailor of the Year for 2024. Tseh serves aboard the clinic as the Pharmacy Technician Leading Petty Officer.

    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: EAGLE PASS, TEXAS, US
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

