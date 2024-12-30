Hospital Corpsman First Class Gabriela Tseh: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Senior Sailor of the Year for 2024

Hospital Corpsman First Class Gabriela Tseh is the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Senior Sailor of the Year for 2024. Tseh serves aboard the clinic as the Pharmacy Technician Leading Petty Officer.
