Refueling Strike Eagles over U.S. CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle returns to combat patrols after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 26, 2024. The F-15E Strike Eagle provides the capability to counter violent extremist organizations within the CENTCOM AOR through its agile use of air-to-ground weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)