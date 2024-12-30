Refueling Strike Eagles over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle conducts combat patrols over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 26, 2024. The F-15E’s dual-role capability ensures the safety of U.S. and coalition partners throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)