Refueling Strike Eagles over U.S. CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force boom operator assigned to the 147th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron looks out the refuel sighting window over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 26, 2024. The 147th EARS provides mission extending aerial refueling services to U.S. and coalition forces conducting operations in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)