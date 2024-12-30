Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins Conducts Training Drills [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Higgins Conducts Training Drills

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241220-N-HT008-1063 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2024) Members of the boat crew detach the rigid hull inflatable boat from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a training drill in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 20. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 01:53
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
