USS Higgins Conducts Training Drills

241220-N-HT008-1056 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2024) Members of the boat crew are lowered down to the sea in the rigid hull inflatable boat during a training drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 20. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)