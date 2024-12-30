Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Departs Brunei [Image 3 of 3]

    Emory S. Land Departs Brunei

    MUARA, BRUNEI

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    MUARA, Brunei (Dec. 12, 2024) – Quartermaster 2nd Class Racel Bungay, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), shifts colors during the ship’s departure at the end of a regularly scheduled port call in Muara, Brunei, Dec. 12, 2024. Brunei is Emory S. Land’s 13th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    USS Emory S. Land
    Brunei
    AS 39

