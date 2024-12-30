Emory S. Land Departs Brunei

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MUARA, Brunei (Dec. 12, 2024) – Quartermaster 2nd Class Racel Bungay, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), shifts colors during the ship’s departure at the end of a regularly scheduled port call in Muara, Brunei, Dec. 12, 2024. Brunei is Emory S. Land’s 13th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)