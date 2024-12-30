Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Conducts Passing Exercise With Royal Brunei Navy [Image 6 of 6]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 12, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) performs a crossing exercise with the Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulaman (PSOH 08) while departing Muara, Brunei after a regularly scheduled port call, Dec. 12, 2024. Brunei is Emory S. Land’s 13th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 22:28
    Photo ID: 8818778
    VIRIN: 241212-N-OJ012-1354
    Resolution: 3516x1978
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Conducts Passing Exercise With Royal Brunei Navy [Image 6 of 6], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Emory S. Land
    Royal Brunei Navy
    Brunei
    AS 39
    KDB Darulaman

