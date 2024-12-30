Emory S. Land Conducts Passing Exercise With Royal Brunei Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 12, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) performs a crossing exercise with the Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulaman (PSOH 08) while departing Muara, Brunei after a regularly scheduled port call, Dec. 12, 2024. Brunei is Emory S. Land’s 13th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)