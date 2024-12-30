Emory S. Land Conducts Passing Exercise With Royal Brunei Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 12, 2024) – Engineman 2nd Class Julian Tavarez, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), handles the battle ensign during a maneuvering exercise in the South China Sea, Dec. 12, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)