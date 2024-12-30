Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Conducts Passing Exercise With Royal Brunei Navy [Image 1 of 6]

    Emory S. Land Conducts Passing Exercise With Royal Brunei Navy

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 12, 2024) –Quartermaster 2nd Class Racel Bungay, left, and Quartermaster 2nd Class Onika Wade-Donawa, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), handle the ship’s flags during a maneuvering exercise in the South China Sea, Dec. 12, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 22:28
    Photo ID: 8818773
    VIRIN: 241212-N-SF230-1089
    Resolution: 5750x3594
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    USS Emory S. Land
    Royal Brunei Navy
    Brunei
    AS 39

