Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition

    CLARKE RANGE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Spc. Noah Fuller, a military police officer in the Alabama Army National Guard, checks his compass during the land navigation test, Dec. 13, 2024, at Clarke Range during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. The Alabama National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is an annual contest between Alabama Guardsmen to test their physical, technical and tactical abilities in a variety of events. The winner will go on to compete in the Region III Best Warrior Competition in 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color-corrected to enhance detail.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 20:58
    Photo ID: 8818660
    VIRIN: 241211-Z-AO788-1130
    Resolution: 3731x2487
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: CLARKE RANGE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maps
    woods
    Best Warrior
    Alabama National Guard
    land nav

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download