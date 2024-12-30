Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class William Frye, a public affairs specialist in the Alabama National Guard, captures drone footage of the 2025 Best Warrior Competition,Dec. 13, 2024, at Clarke Range. The Alabama National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is an annual contest between Alabama Guardsmen to test their physical, technical and tactical abilities in a variety of events. The winner will go on to compete in the Region III Best Warrior Competition in 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color-corrected to enhance detail.)