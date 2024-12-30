Alabama Guardsmen compete in Day 3 of Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Brandon Basave-Rico, a CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) specialist in the Alabama Army National Guard, checks his coordinates during the land navigation test, Dec. 13, 2024, at Clarke Range during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. The Alabama National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is an annual contest between Alabama Guardsmen to test their physical, technical and tactical abilities in a variety of events. The winner will go on to compete in the Region III Best Warrior Competition in 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color-corrected to enhance detail.)