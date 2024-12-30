Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eye to the sky: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay is ready to receive

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eye to the sky: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay is ready to receive

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    240810-N-LY941-1001
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 10, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Kelvin Newsome (left) and Hospital Corpsman Christian Garcia, members of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, watch a medevac helicopter as it prepares to land at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Aug. 10, 2024. The corpsmen received and transported a patient by ambulance to U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay for higher level care. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8818630
    VIRIN: 240810-N-LY941-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eye to the sky: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay is ready to receive, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    readiness
    USNMRTC
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download