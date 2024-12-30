Eye to the sky: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay is ready to receive

240810-N-LY941-1001
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 10, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Kelvin Newsome (left) and Hospital Corpsman Christian Garcia, members of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, watch a medevac helicopter as it prepares to land at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Aug. 10, 2024. The corpsmen received and transported a patient by ambulance to U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay for higher level care. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)
