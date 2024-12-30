Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in McIntosh County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A front end loader picks up a tree stump at the McIntosh County debris "megapile" to be relocated to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) temporary debris management site in Townsend, Georgia where it will be ground into mulch and hauled to it's final location.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.