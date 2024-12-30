Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in McIntosh County, Georgia.

Dan Juracek (left), a safety specialist from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Fort Worth District meets with Brooks Hubbard, quality assurance specialist and Danae Olsen, quality assurance supervisor at the McIntosh County debris "megapile" near Shellman Bluff, Georgia. USACE relocated the debris pile to the temporary debris management site in Townsend, Georgia where it will be ground into mulch and hauled to it's final location.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8818563
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-YY531-8403
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
