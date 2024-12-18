Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th GCTS Hosts Sniper Engagement Course

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    90th GCTS Hosts Sniper Engagement Course

    CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    90th Missile Wing

    A 91st Security Forces Squadron Airman stalks a target during the Sniper Engagement Course at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 12, 2024. The 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron hosts the Sniper Engagement Course multiple times a year, training Airmen from across the Air Force in stalking, range finding and target elimination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 13:39
    Photo ID: 8818281
    VIRIN: 240312-F-JJ878-1317
    Resolution: 3843x2557
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th GCTS Hosts Sniper Engagement Course, by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    91st Missile Wing
    20th Air Force
    90th Ground Combat Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download