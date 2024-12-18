90th GCTS Hosts Sniper Engagement Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 91st Security Forces Squadron Airman stalks a target during the Sniper Engagement Course at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 12, 2024. The 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron hosts the Sniper Engagement Course multiple times a year, training Airmen from across the Air Force in stalking, range finding and target elimination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls)