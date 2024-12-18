90th Missile Wing Remembers 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Basic Jacqueline Garcia, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron Airman, salutes a memorial wreath during a 9/11 ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 11, 2024. As part of America’s pledge to never forget the 9/11 attacks, the 90th Missile Wing hosts a remembrance ceremony annually on the anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)