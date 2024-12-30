90th Missile Wing Participates in Sports Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Missile Wing Airmen participate in the 90 MW’s sports day basketball tournament at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 28, 2024. Sports day is an annual 90 MW event, promoting physical health, camaraderie and competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls)