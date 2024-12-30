Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Missile Wing Participates in Sports Day

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Missile Wing Airmen participate in the 90 MW’s sports day basketball tournament at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 28, 2024. Sports day is an annual 90 MW event, promoting physical health, camaraderie and competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 13:39
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Sports
    Basketball
    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing
    Mighty Ninety

