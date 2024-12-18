Buffalo District Commander Tours VA Canandaigua and Honors Army Veteran

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, tours the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, seeing the ongoing construction and progress on new facilities for residents and living accommodations, Canandaigua, New York, Dec. 18, 2024. The tour was Burnham's first visit to the facility since taking command of the district. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)