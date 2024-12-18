Buffalo District Commander Tours VA Canandaigua and Honors Army Veteran

Stan Sharp, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant who enlisted in 1976 and served for over 30 years, is honored for his service by Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, during a tour of the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Canandaigua, New York, Dec. 18, 2024. The tour was Burnham's first visit to the facility since taking command of the district and was to see first-hand the progress of construction taking place. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
