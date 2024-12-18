Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo District Commander Tours VA Canandaigua and Honors Army Veteran [Image 4 of 16]

    Buffalo District Commander Tours VA Canandaigua and Honors Army Veteran

    CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Stan Sharp, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant who enlisted in 1976 and served for over 30 years, is honored for his service by Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, during a tour of the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Canandaigua, New York, Dec. 18, 2024. The tour was Burnham's first visit to the facility since taking command of the district and was to see first-hand the progress of construction taking place. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 09:11
    Photo ID: 8818019
    VIRIN: 241218-A-MC713-1004
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Buffalo District Commander Tours VA Canandaigua and Honors Army Veteran [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buffalo District Commander Makes First Visit to VA Canandaigua

    TAGS

    VA
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Canandaigua
    Buffalo District

