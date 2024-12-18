370th Chemical Company Participates in JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Elion Green, a CBRN NCO assigned to the 71st Chemical Company at Schofield Barracks, poses for a portrait photo during JPMRC 25-01 on October 14, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



The 25th Infantry Division and The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) executed its largest Combat Training Center (CTC) at JPMRC 25-01 which spanned from Alaska to the Hawaiian Islands, and over to Palau.



As the U.S. Army’s premier training center in the Indo-Pacific, JPMRC plays a pivotal role in ensuring military readiness by providing a realistic training environment that mimics the region’s challenging jungle to high-altitude volcanic desert and archipelagic environment.