U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, conduct command forcible entry exercises, Fort Moore, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. The 75th Ranger Regiment, the apex of the U.S. Army's special operations, undergoes continuous training to swiftly deploy worldwide when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paul Won)