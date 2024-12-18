Ranger Contracts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Arroyo, a liaison officer for the 75th Ranger Regiment, briefs new recruits in the Future Soldier Preparatory Course about Option 40 contracts at Fort Jackson, Sc., May 10, 2024. An Option 40 contract is a way for civilians to join the 75th Ranger Regiment by attending Ranger Assessment and Selection Program. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)