    Ranger Contracts [Image 1 of 3]

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Arroyo, a liaison officer for the 75th Ranger Regiment, briefs new recruits in the Future Soldier Preparatory Course about Option 40 contracts at Fort Jackson, Sc., May 10, 2024. An Option 40 contract is a way for civilians to join the 75th Ranger Regiment by attending Ranger Assessment and Selection Program. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 01:52
    Photo ID: 8817862
    VIRIN: 240510-A-YP145-1010
