USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony

SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 30, 2024) Capt. Kevin T. Dean, incoming commanding officer of the forward-deployed USS New Orleans (LPD 18), speaks during a change of command ceremony in the ship’s well deck, Dec. 30. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)