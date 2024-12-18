USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 30, 2024) Capt. Kevin T. Dean, incoming commanding officer of the forward-deployed USS New Orleans (LPD 18), speaks during his change of command ceremony in the ship’s well deck, December 30th. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)