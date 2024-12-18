SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 30, 2024) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of USS New Orleans (LPD 18) (center), receives a gift from the ship’s Chief’s Mess during his change of command ceremony in the ship’s well deck, Dec. 30. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8817854
|VIRIN:
|241230-N-SW005-1237
|Resolution:
|2355x1690
|Size:
|609.78 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.