USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony

SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 30, 2024) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of USS New Orleans (LPD 18) (center), receives a gift from the ship’s Chief’s Mess during his change of command ceremony in the ship’s well deck, Dec. 30. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)