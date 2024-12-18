Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 30, 2024) Mrs. Stephanie Chance, ombudsman of the forward-deployed USS New Orleans (LPD 18) (center), receives a gift during a change of command ceremony in the ship’s well deck, December 30th. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 02:18
    Photo ID: 8817852
    VIRIN: 241230-N-SW005-1221
    Resolution: 2548x1792
    Size: 504.27 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    Sailors
    USN
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download