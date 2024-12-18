USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 30, 2024) Mrs. Stephanie Chance, ombudsman of the forward-deployed USS New Orleans (LPD 18) (center), receives a gift during a change of command ceremony in the ship’s well deck, December 30th. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)