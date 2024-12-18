Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADEWINDS 24 co-leads conduct media engagements ahead of exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    BARBADOS

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    From left, Barbados Defence Force Cmdr. Mark Peterson, TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) exercise co-lead, Joaquin Monserrate, the United States Embassy deputy chief of mission, and U.S. Army Col. Chip Karels, TW24 exercise co-lead, conduct a press conference, May 3, 2024, in Saint Ann's Fort, Barbardos. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Photo by Barbados Defence Force)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 14:39
    Photo ID: 8817737
    VIRIN: 240503-A-VM943-1035
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADEWINDS 24 co-leads conduct media engagements ahead of exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TRADEWINDS 24 co-leads conduct media engagements ahead of exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADEWINDS
    Barbados Defence Force
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24
    LSGE 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download