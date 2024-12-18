TRADEWINDS 24 co-leads conduct media engagements ahead of exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Barbados Defence Force Cmdr. Mark Peterson, TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) exercise co-lead, Joaquin Monserrate, the United States Embassy deputy chief of mission, and U.S. Army Col. Chip Karels, TW24 exercise co-lead, conduct a press conference, May 3, 2024, in Saint Ann's Fort, Barbardos. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Photo by Barbados Defence Force)