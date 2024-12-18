A graphic illustration that depicts the pillars of warrior toughness. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 14:25
|Photo ID:
|8817735
|VIRIN:
|240615-N-FQ639-1001
|Resolution:
|2250x1425
|Size:
|621.67 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pillars of Warrior Toughness [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.