    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    A graphic illustration that depicts the pillars of warrior toughness. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 14:25
    Photo ID: 8817735
    VIRIN: 240615-N-FQ639-1001
    Resolution: 2250x1425
    Size: 621.67 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Pillars of Warrior Toughness [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

