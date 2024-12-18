Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS 24 co-leads conduct media engagements ahead of exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    BARBADOS

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    From left, U.S. Army Col. Chip Karels and Barbados Defence Force Cmdr. Mark Peterson, the TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) exercise co-leads, appear on In-Focus, a program produced by the Barbados Government Information Service, with Sharifa Medford, center, May, 2, 2024, in Saint Ann's Fort, Barbados. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Photo by Barbados Defence Force)

    TRADEWINDS 24 co-leads conduct media engagements ahead of exercise

    TAGS

    TRADEWINDS
    Barbados Defence Force
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24
    LSGE 24

