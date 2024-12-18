Gettysburg's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate clears hooks aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)