Gettysburg's Deployment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 18, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate participates in flight operations as the Landing Signalman Enlisted (LSE) on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8817722
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-HF194-1061
|Resolution:
|5594x3729
|Size:
|710.46 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
