U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 18, 2024) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, lands on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8817721
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-HF194-1084
|Resolution:
|6194x4129
|Size:
|706.74 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.