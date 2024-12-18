Truman's Carrier Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240618-N-DL824-3147 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June. 18, 2024) Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 18. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)