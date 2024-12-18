Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Carrier Qualification [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Truman's Carrier Qualification

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Michael Gomez 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240618-N-DL824-3147 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June. 18, 2024) Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 18. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 09:59
    Photo ID: 8817696
    VIRIN: 240618-N-DL824-3147
    Resolution: 5087x3781
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Carrier Qualification [Image 3 of 3], by SN Michael Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Carrier Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download