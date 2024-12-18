Truman's Deployment

241228-N-UQ809-1040 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 28, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic removes a leading-edge flap from an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
