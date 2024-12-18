Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment

    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    241228-N-TN409-1063 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 28, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 07:34
    Photo ID: 8817679
    VIRIN: 241228-N-TN409-1063
    Resolution: 3473x2315
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    C5F
    HSTCSG
    USCENTCOMPA

