241228-N-SW048-2113 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITIY (Dec. 28, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 07:34
|Photo ID:
|8817677
|VIRIN:
|241228-N-SW048-2113
|Resolution:
|3902x2601
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.