Coast Guard aircrew receives Air Medal for rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant Sondra-Kay Kneen poses for a portrait in front of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a Air Medal presentation ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, June 5 2024. The Air Medal was established by Executive Order 9158, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on May 11, 1942. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)