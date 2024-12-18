Coast Guard aircrew receives Air Medal for rescue

Lieutenant Sondra-Kay Kneen poses for a portrait in front of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a Air Medal presentation ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, June 5 2024. The Air Medal was established by Executive Order 9158, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on May 11, 1942. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 22:07
|Photo ID:
|8817629
|VIRIN:
|240605-G-FD022-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.69 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
