    Coast Guard aircrew receives Air Medal for rescue

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Lieutenant Sondra-Kay Kneen poses for a portrait in front of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a Air Medal presentation ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, June 5 2024. The Air Medal was established by Executive Order 9158, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on May 11, 1942. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    VIRIN: 240605-G-FD022-1003
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Ceremony
    San Francisco
    Coast Guard

