241229-N-GC571-1313 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Tenashia Parmley, of Conway, S.C., communicates via sound-powered radio as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) pulls in to Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 22:49
|Photo ID:
|8817625
|VIRIN:
|241229-N-GC571-1313
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|668.39 KB
|Location:
|PORT KLANG (FERRY PORT), MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SR Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.