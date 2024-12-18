Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group ONE Visits Malaysia [Image 1 of 4]

    Carrier Strike Group ONE Visits Malaysia

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    12.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241229-N-DP708-1094 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Curran Willis, of Orlando Fla., ties a messenger line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while pulling in to Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

    Malaysia
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Kuala Lumpur
    Partnership
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

