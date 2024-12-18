Carrier Strike Group ONE Visits Malaysia

241229-N-DP708-1094 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Curran Willis, of Orlando Fla., ties a messenger line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while pulling in to Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)
